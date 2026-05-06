FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique has been heavily sanctioned for his outbursts towards officials in recent weeks, and will not be able to exercise his duties for the coming months. Pique has spoken out against referees in Segunda on a number of occasions, but has also faced steadily increasing fines.

Last Friday, a furious Pique pursued the officials after Andorra lost to Albacete 1-0 at home, with an 86th minute winner from Jonathan Gomez. Pique’s complaints were recorded in the match report, as recounted by Sport.

“Gerard Pique Bernabeu shouted at me in a threatening manner, following me within inches of my face along the tunnel to the entrance of the referees’ dressing room, protesting and objecting to my performance.” The report continues on to record some of Pique’s shouts, including “leave with an escort so you don’t get attacked,” “I hope you have an accident,” “in another country they would beat you up, but here in Andorra we are a civilised country.”

Pique hit with six-game ban and two-month suspension

The 39-year-old former Barcelona and Spain defender has since been hit with a significant sanction. He will not be able to attend Andorra’s next six games, and has been suspended from his duties as president for the next two months. The club has been fined €1.5k, and will receive a partial closure of their stadium for the next two matches. The last part of the punishment will be restricted to the presidential box and the VIP seats.

Andorra hierarchy also hit with sanctions

President Ferran Vilaseca has been suspended for four months too, after trying to hit one of the officials in the car park after the game, while Sporting Director Jaume Noguera has received the same punishment as Pique for breaking decorum and hurting the dignity of the sport. Match delegate Cristian Lanzarote has been given a three-game ban and a two-month suspension, with four coaching staff members receiving a one-game ban. Should the club reoffend, then they will be deducted three points.

Andorra promotion push hits the buffers

The defeat to Albacete all but ended Andorra’s play-off hopes in Segunda, now eight points from Malaga in 6th with just four games to go. The bans will see Pique and Noguera suspended until next season, unless Andorra make the play-off final, but will significantly hamper their summer planning. Andorra currently sit 10th in Segunda, and are guaranteed safety next season.