While Atletico Madrid were largely gracious in defeat to Arsenal in their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night, there were a couple of incidents that threatened that adjective. Diego Simeone may argue that it was one of Arsenal’s staff members that crossed the line in the dying stages.

As the clock ticked down in stoppage time, the tense Simeone caught view of a particularly demonstrative Arsenal staff member. It turned out to be none other than Andrea Berta, Arsenal’s Sporting Director, who had come down to the pitch, and was seen gesticulating widly for the referee to blow the full-time whistle.

🤝🇪🇸🇦🇷 Mikel Arteta: "Diego Simeone? We know each other well. It’s very hard for anyone when you’re so close and it gets taken away from you. I feel in sync with him because I know what it’s like to be on the other side. It happened to me last year." pic.twitter.com/YaN94Xvnui — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 5, 2026

Simeone and Berta separated during closing stages

Simeone, upon seeing him, made a B-line for the Italian, and the shoved him. The two had to then be separated by other staff members and the fourth official, with the Argentine picking up a booking in the process. He then protested that he was simply telling him to leave the area. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also picked up a yellow card during stoppage time for his hyperactivity during the closing stages.

As time ticked away, #Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta appeared in the technical area. Only to be pushed away by Diego Simeone. Berta worked at #AtleticoMadrid alongside Simeone for eight years.pic.twitter.com/Y8h3nKsY2L — Football España (@footballespana_) May 5, 2026

Berta spent eight years at Atletico Madrid

A layer of intrigue is added to the incident by the fact the pair were long-term colleagues. Berta spent eight years at Atletico Madrid, working alongside Simeone at the Metropolitano. He only left 18 months, joining Arsenal shortly afterwards.

During their time together at the club, there were plenty of rumblings that they did not always see eye-to-eye on players and recruitment, most notably when it came to the club’s record transfer, Joao Felix. Berta was usurped in the hierarchy by Director of Football Carlos Bucero. Since, Mateu Alemany has come in as sporting director, and is believed to be wielding the power, with Simeone, when it comes to signings.