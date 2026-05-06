Chelsea defender with €30m price tag offered to Barcelona

Barcelona are looking to improve their backline in the summer transfer market, and have been offered the chance to do so at a reduced price. Chelsea are hoping to move on Wesley Fofana this summer, and have made as much clear to Barcelona.

Fofana moved to Chelsea for €80.4m from Leicester City in 2022, but his career at Stamford Bridge has been something of a struggle. Suffering a serious knee injury halfway through his first season at Chelsea, Fofana did not feature at all during the 2023-24 season, and last year made just 14 appearances.

This year he has managed more game time, playing 34 times, scoring once and receiving a red card. In total, it adds up to 2,400 minutes and 27 starts, and he has largely been first choice in the second half of the season, but was not selected for their Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain or their FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.

Barcelona offered chance to sign Fofana

As per Sky Sport CH, Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Fofana. The Blaugrana hold an interest in Chelsea forward Joao Pedro and left-back Marc Cucurella, but Fofana’s representatives have offered Fofana to Barcelona, explaining that Chelsea would expect a fee of €30m plus variables. The London side are not against an exit for Fofana, and he has been added to Barcelona’s longlist of options.

Barcelona prefer Marcus Rashford-style rental

If Barcelona did end up pursuing a move, their preference would be to sign Fofana on a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of it, as has been the case with Marcus Rashford. Chelsea, if a move is to happen, would prefer a permanent deal.

As things stand, Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni is Barcelona’s priority for the position, but there is no certainty that they will be able to complete that deal. The Blaugrana are likely to receive plenty of offers of players over the course of the next few months.