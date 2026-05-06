Benfica expecting Jose Mourinho exit amid Real Madrid talks

Real Madrid are looking to bring in a new manager this season, and increasingly it looks as if their appointment will be their old manager: Jose Mourinho. The Benfica boss still has a year left on his contract in Lisbon, but is now in talks with Los Blancos.

Last week Mourinho denied having conversations with anyone from Real Madrid, but it has been reported that he held a video call with them this week. During that meeting, Mourinho communicated his demands to Los Blancos and the conditions for his return. Diario AS say that the continuity of Alvaro Arbeloa in the hotseat has been ruled out.

Benfica expect Jose Mourinho departure

The Madrid-based newspaper explain that Benfica President Rui Costa and his team have been trying to extend Mourinho’s deal in recent weeks, but without success. They are already looking at alternatives, as they are now expecting Mourinho to move on. It is noted that Mourinho has a €3m release clause in his deal, which would allow Real Madrid to swoop in for him.

Real Madrid believe Mourinho can fix dressing room

Their report goes on to say that power brokers at the Santiago Bernabeu believe that Mourinho is the best option available to ‘carry out the changes needed’ in the dressing room. It was floated last week that President Florentino Perez is in favour of his return, and there are few other obvious candidates, despite links to Unai Emery, Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps and Max Allegri.

Problems between Real Madrid players

The changes in the dressing room no doubt refer to the tension, atmosphere and lack of discipline at Valdebebas currently. This week alone it has been reported that Kylian Mbappe has had a heated encounter with a coach, and that last month Antonio Rudiger slapped Alvaro Carreras, which has been confirmed by the left-back. On Wednesday, with four days to go until El Clasico, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde nearly came to blows in training too.