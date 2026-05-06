Barcelona veteran informs club of contract decision

Barcelona have a number of situations to resolve before the summer transfer window opens at the start of July, and one of those relates to their backup goalkeeper. Wojciech Szczesny currently holds this position, although there has been rumours of a possible departure at the end of the season.

Szczesny is under contract at Barcelona until 2027, although there is a clause in his contract that allows him to leave this summer, should that be his wish. The Catalans have already started to make arrangements for that possibility, with Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro sounded out as a possible replacement.

However, it will not be necessary for Barcelona to replace Szczesny, as Tot Costa (via Sport) have reported that the Polish veteran intends to see out his contract at the Spotify Camp Nou. He has already notified club bosses of his decision, meaning that movements towards the signing of a new goalkeeper can be put on hold for 12 months.

Szczesny is comfortable at Barcelona

Szczesny joined Barcelona in the early stages of the 2024-25 season, having been brought in to replace the then-stricken Marc-Andre ter Stegen. He performed well during the second half of that campaign when he took over from Inaki Pena as the club’s starting goalkeeper, although he is much more comfortable in the role he has now, that being Joan Garcia’s understudy.

Furthermore, Szczesny also feels important in the dressing room, with teammates valuing his experience and influence. He is happy to continue being a reference for those that rely on him, and this includes Garcia.

It does make a lot of sense for Szczesny to stay. He’s a very solid backup, but perhaps most crucially for Barcelona in terms of their plans to return to financial parity, it means that a permanent exit for ter Stegen can be sought as soon as possible, given that his route back into Hansi Flick’s plans has been blocked.