Barcelona submit offer for 18-year-old winger

Barcelona’s pursuit of talented teenagers on the verge of a breakout continues, and their long-standing interest in Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu has become formal. The 18-year-old caught the eyes of Barcelona’s scouts last summer, and for some months the Catalan club have been trying to find a way of doing a deal.

Their interest in Bisiwu was revealed in January, having first scouted him at the under-17 World Cup in November of 2025. Agent Mobindi Marthy confirmed Barcelona’s interest in Bisiwu back in February, but did note they were one of a number of big clubs following him. Two weeks ago, Barcelona’s Head of Scouting Joao Amaral attended the UEFA Youth League final between Brugge and Real Madrid, using the opportunity to speak with Brugge Sporting Director Devy Rigaux about Bisiwu.

🚨 Before activating any market movement, Hansi Flick must decide if he wants the players who have been on loan this season, João Cancelo and Marcus Rashford, to continue, and also whether or not he wants Robert Lewandowski to continue. [@xavimunyozMD] pic.twitter.com/1fKE7QlxLv — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 6, 2026

Barcelona make offer for Bisiwu

As per MD, Barcelona have now made an offer to Brugge for Bisiwu. Previously it has been reported that he would prioritise a move to Barcelona, and their plan is to pull off a deal similar to that of Roony Bardghji, paying a relatively low transfer fee to add him to their Barca Atletic squad, and seeing how he adapts to the first team in training. Barcelona are still waiting for a response to their offer from Brugge, and no details are revealed with regard to the amounts.

Will Brugge allow Bisiwu to leave?

The Catalan paper suggest that Brugge’s reluctance to sell could be softened by Bisiwu’s desire to force through the move, and the fact he has just a year left on his deal. Previous reports have struck a different tone, with Brugge believing that they will eventually secure a renewal with Bisiwu, and that they were in little hurry to negotiate for a player whose value could increase exponentially after game time in the first team.