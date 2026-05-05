Xavi Hernandez approached by Chelsea over managerial vacancy

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has been briefing that he is keen to get back into the game in the near future, but it seems he will have to wait a while longer. That is despite being approached by Premier League giants Chelsea.

Xavi has been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023-24 season, a 2.5 year spell that resulted in a Liga title and a Spanish Supercup. However his spell ended badly, with Xavi initially resigning, before extending his deal, and being sacked less than a month later. He has been linked with a number of jobs since, including the Manchester United job on multiple occasions, and reportedly turned down the chance to take over Morocco for the 2026 World Cup.

🚨 Wojciech Szczęsny has rejected a two-year offer from a top La Liga side to remain at FC Barcelona. Despite being offered a guaranteed starting spot elsewhere, the Pole has decided to fulfill his contract until 2027. 'Tek' is happy in his secondary role, his family is fully… pic.twitter.com/C8lc1wqohs — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 5, 2026

Chelsea decide against Xavi Hernandez move

As per Ben Jacobs, Xavi Hernandez’s camp have leaked that he was approached by Chelsea over the upcoming vacancy at Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Catalan coach is keen on a move to the Premier League at some point. Jacobs goes on to explain that Chelsea are not planning on holding further talks with him though, as they pursue other options.

Xavi Hernandez side insist Chelsea have made a formative approach and is open to a move to England. However, my understanding is Chelsea are not expected to proceed. Xabi Alonso, Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola all under serious consideration and Xavi, for now, ruled out by… pic.twitter.com/mKZzCWaOT8 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 5, 2026

Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola in the frame for Chelsea job

Jacobs goes on to say that former Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola and ex-Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso are in the frame for the job too. Iraola is set to leave Bournemouth this summer, and despite links to former side Athletic Club, Edin Terzic has been announced as Ernesto Valverde’s replacement.

Alonso’s stock remains high, and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool, having been approached by the Reds before taking over Los Blancos. He is expected to have offers to return to work when he pleases, and Chelsea could be one of those destinations.