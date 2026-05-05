Atletico Madrid have it all to do in the second half against Arsenal at the Emirates, as they will be forced to come from behind. It was the same in the first leg at the Metropolitano, but Diego Simeone will be required to pull a second change of tactics on Mikel Arteta.

The game was in a comfortable spot for Atletico Madrid, with Arsenal doing plenty of attacking, but struggling to break down the Spanish defence. Crucial interventions from Marcos Llorente and Matteo Ruggeri had prevented the Gunners from breaking through, but over the course of the half, Los Colchoneros could argue they had created just as much danger as the home side.

Bukayo Saka gives Arsenal the lead before half-time

That was until the last minute of the first half. Viktor Gyokeres escaped down the right channel, with Jan Oblak coming out to meet him. After forcing the Swedish forward wide, Oblak got back in goal in time to halt Leandro Trossard’s shot at the back post, after Gyokeres’ cross. He could only keep it out though, and remaining in the danger area, Bukayo Saka was quickest to react, tapping home from close range.

Saka golpea primero en Londres. El Arsenal se adelanta en el marcador al borde del descanso. #UCL #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/LRmwg9ama1 — Movistar Plus+ Deportes (@MPlusDeportes) May 5, 2026

IT HAD TO BE BUKAYO SAKA ⭐ pic.twitter.com/CaTKaIGu1a — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 5, 2026