Vinicius Junior will demand changes at Real Madrid before signing contract renewal

Real Madrid have a major summer ahead of them, as they try to remodel their squad into a winning machine again, adding the correct pieces to their line-up. Amid talk of discontent with Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos will also have to negotiate a contract renewal with Vinicius. If it is unsuccessful, Real Madrid are faced with losing the Brazilian for free next summer, or selling him at a reduced price this year.

Vinicius and Real Madrid have been locked in a contract stand-off for the past year, with little advance on their negotiations. The Brazilian’s agents are demanding that he be paid the same wages as Mbappe, but has made public declarations that he is keen to renew his deal and remain at Real Madrid for many years to come. Seemingly the dressing room is more enamoured with Vinicius than Mbappe, and the club have made it clear they want to keep him around.

Vinicius growing sick of certain parts of Real Madrid life

In a report from RadioMarca, it is claimed that Vinicius is less sure of his future in private than in public. They say that Vinicius is fed up with certain goings on at Real Madrid, and beyond his salary, more changes are needed for him to commit his long-term future to the club. A particularly important aspect is the next manager, who ‘for the good of everyone’ should form a good relationship with Vinicius, after what he later described privately as a ‘toxic’ relationship with Xabi Alonso. It is noted that there are times he has doubts about remaining at the club.

What should Real Madrid do with Vinicius?

It still seems somewhat far-fetched for Vinicius to leave Real Madrid this summer, but increasingly the narrative in the Spanish capital is taking hold that the combination of Mbappe and Vinicius cannot function together. The temptation for Florentino Perez may be to stick it out one more year with both in the side, at which point that debate is likely to be settled definitively. Real Madrid’s issues go far beyond just the combination of Vinicius and Mbappe, but their dysfunction is naturally the most noteworthy. The negotiations with Vinicius may go some way to instructing the world how they feel about him.