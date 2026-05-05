Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is never one to shrink away from a challenge, and during Los Blancos’ 2-0 win over Espanyol, opposite number Omar El Hilali did his best to get to grips with him. Some fo the Brazilian’s attempts to put El Hilali off have been captured on camera.

The Morocco defender was keen to have plenty of contact with Vinicius, and early on in the match, received a red card for a challenge on him. However that was rescinded after a VAR review found that it was insufficient for a sending off. The battle did not stop there though.

‘Later you’ll be asking for my shirt’ – Vinicius to El Hilali

Following the game, Movistar+ have captured footage of Vinicius and El Hilali’s conversations. The Brazilian was keen to convey that he felt he was above his opponent after an altercation between the two.

“Later you’ll ask me for my shirt outside and I’m not going to give it to you. Stop being stupid, you’re an idiot. You want to fight? If you want to play, let’s play. You’re going to Segunda.”

La noche de Vinicius y El Hilali. ✅ Regístrate con tu mail y disfruta gratis de #ElDíaDespués y mucho más aquí: https://t.co/h3ShGyBEn4 pic.twitter.com/q78zeGquAV — Movistar Plus+ Deportes (@MPlusDeportes) May 4, 2026

Later at a set piece, Vinicius is seen complaining that El Hilali is grabbing his shirt, to which El Hilali responds ‘what do you want me to do?’

“But why do you have to push? You’re always pushing. I’m calm, brother. No, he’s just stupid. He wants to act stupid to get on TV.”

🗣️ Vinícius a Omar El Hilali: "¿Por qué me tienes que tocar?" 🗣️ Vinícius: "Eres malísimo, eres malísimo." Luego recomienda al banquillo del Espanyol que lo sustituya. ES EL MEJOR @vinijr 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/eafLM9AGVW — (fan) REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) May 4, 2026

Vinicius was caught out on camera against Bayern Munich

Always coming into games highly charged, it is not the first time that his words have become the centre of attention during games. In the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, Vinicius was seen telling teammate Jude Bellingham to ‘shut your mouth‘ after the Englishman complained about a pass not arriving. Nevertheless, the focus at Real Madrid is more on Kylian Mbappe’s lack of leadership at the Santiago Bernabeu as things stand.