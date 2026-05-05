Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has told the press that his side must manage their emotions effectively to beat Arsenal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, but said that ultimately it was up to the players. He also gave injury updates on three of his stars, with Julian Alvarez’s recovery a matter of state at the Metropolitano.

Speaking on Monday evening before Atletico trained at the Emirates, Simeone explained that he was relatively powerless once the first whistle went.

“No matter how much we analyse it, football is all about the players. We need to manage our emotions effectively so that the game unfolds at its best. The game changes as soon as it starts; experience and time bring more composure – not necessarily ease, but the peace of mind needed to face a match like tomorrow’s.”

“I’m going to try to get them to repeat the second half. If it’s that easy, it would be great,” he smiled, following an impressive second period in Madrid.

‘We just want the game to start’ – Diego Simeone

Simeone was in little mood to fuel any controversy, but cut a relaxed figure in the build-up to the game.

“You’re looking for a headline or a phrase that stands out from the ordinary, but the coaches and players just want the game to start. Because it’s a football match, and whoever plays better will win. We’ll try to maximise our strengths, and the Arsenal manager will try to maximise theirs.”

As was evidenced by his answer when he was asked why his side had changed the hotel they were staying in, compared to their 4-0 loss in the Champions League group stage.

“We’re better off now than we were in October. And the hotel was cheaper. That’s why we changed (laughs).”

Simeone on Sorloth, Giuliano and Julian Alvarez fitness

Atletico Madrid are nursing three injury doubts for the game, with Julian Alvarez the most doubtful case, followed by Alexander Sorloth and Giuliano Simeone.

“They moved around a bit yesterday, they’re better. We hope they can train well and we’ll decide how to start tomorrow morning. Julian [Alvarez] knows the English league very well, last week’s game was very good and hopefully he can respond in the way the game demands.”

‼️ Question: "Do you have any concerns about the refereeing tomorrow?" Diego Simeone: "No." pic.twitter.com/1NYTENQ4tK — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 4, 2026

‘The result won’t depend solely on us’

In terms of managing the emotional demands of the game, Simeone was again assured of his plan, if not willing to come across as over-confident.

“We will try to play the game that needs to be played, with the intensity and understanding that the match demands. We have a lot of faith in what we do, convinced and sure of what we want to achieve in this match, and the result won’t depend solely on us.”

Arsenal kick off against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates at 21:00 CEST on Tuesday night, with the Gunners narrow favourites for the clash. However Los Colchoneros have been feeling optimistic about their chances against an Arsenal side they put under pressure in the first leg.