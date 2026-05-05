Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been in the spotlight this season for his hot temper, and reports coming out of the Spanish capital have now claimed that he slapped one of his teammates during an altercation in training. The German veteran has been a stalwart at the back for Los Blancos over recent years, but has also become known for losing his cool at times.

Recently it was suggested that Rudiger had had a heated argument with one of his teammates during training, and that the pair had been separated by those around them. The identity of the other player was not revealed, but it was said that the German defender had ‘lost his mind’ at them.

Report: Rudiger got physical with Alvaro Carreras

As per Onda Cero, their altercation was even more heated than a simple loss of temper. Their information is that it was left-back Alvaro Carreras who was on the receiving end of Rudiger’s rage, and that the 33-year-old slapped the former Manchester United man. The incident took place after Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Alaves and their 1-1 draw with Real Betis two weeks ago in the dressing room, and was the cumulation of more than one heated exchange.

🔊 ¡Rudiger le dio un tortazo a Carreras! ⚽ La tensión en el vestuario del Madrid se eleva tras el encontronazo entre ambos futbolistas en Valdebebas#Rudiger #Carreras #RealMadrid #Arbeloa pic.twitter.com/LcZI3QmqNW — Radioestadio Noche (@RadioestadioN) May 4, 2026

The Athletic say that Rudiger apologised for his actions, and invited his teammates and their families for lunch last Friday as further evidence of his contrition.

Carreras has yet to start a game since

Since the incident, curiously enough Carreras has not started a game. Ferland Mendy was preferred against Real Betis, and against Espanyol on Sunday night. When the Frenchman went down with injury, it was Fran Garcia that Alvaro Arbeloa called on, provoking Carreras’ laughter on the bench. Rudiger played the full match on both occasions.

Rudiger has already been accused of deliberately kneeing Getafe left-back Diego Rico in the head this season, and accused of crossing the line with his comments towards Bayern right-back Josip Stanisic. The veteran defender is out of contract this summer, but Los Blancos may offer him a one-year extension.