Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has statistically had arguably the best season of any player at the Santiago Bernabeu, yet it has not halted a growing discontent with the Frenchman. As he recovers from a hamstring injury, Los Blancos are keen to see him feature during El Clasico.

Mbappe traveled to Sardinia with girlfriend Ester Exposito over the weekend, and as Real Madrid were preparing to kick off against Espanyol, in an attempt to prevent Barcelona from winning La Liga, he was seen disembarking from a private jet in the Madrid airport. It was a move that was seen as disrespectful in the Spanish media, and without naming names, manager Alvaro Arbeloa questioned his commitment.

Mbappe relations with Real Madrid squad deteriorating

As per Marca, between his trip to Paris in March while he was injured, and his latest jaunt to Cagliari during a delicate time, it has served not only to irritate the fans, but has gone down poorly in the dressing room. They note that the relationship with many teammates and coaches is more distant, and that there is far more affection for Vinicius Junior than Mbappe.

It is added by Diario AS that while Mbappe had permission to continue his recovery in Cagliari, his lack of discretion with his arrival back in the Spanish capital has gone down poorly. They were not banking on a public fallout as a result of it.

Florentino Perez wants Mbappe against Barcelona

Mbappe is set to undergo further tests on Wednesday to determine whether he can return to action this weekend, as Real Madrid travel to Camp Nou to face Barcelona in El Clasico. Sport report that President Florentino Perez is not happy with Mbappe and his attitude. He expects Mbappe to be fit to face the Catalan side, and wants him out on the pitch, despite the fact the tests are yet to take place.

Certainly after two years without a major trophy, Mbappe is increasingly under pressure to deliver. Even if his goal record is beyond doubt, the dysfunction of the team, and their lack of success has found a number of Real Madrid’s stars called out for their performances. Mbappe is increasingly being referred to as part of the problem.