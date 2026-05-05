Real Madrid have done a roaring trade in selling off Castilla talents in recent years, while retaining control of their future through their sale formula. The next player to depart Valdebebas could be central midfielder Cesar Palacios.

A key member of Alvaro Arbeloa’s Castilla side before he became the senior manager, and has also received call-ups for the senior side since. The 21-year-old has played a total of 76 minutes in six appearances for the first team, and has looked at home in midfield when he has done so.

Como and Osasuna interested in Cesar Palacios

According to Diario AS, two familiar observers of Real Madrid’s emerging talent are keen on Palacios. Italian side Como have already benefitted from picking up Castilla talents Jacobo Ramon and Nico Paz, who have become quality starts for Cesc Fabregas. They are interested in signing Palacios this summer.

As are Osasuna, who have had Victor Munoz in fine form this season after his move last year. Those two sides are leading the way for Palacios’ signature. Getafe and Alaves are also interested in him.

Athletic Club drop out of Palacios race

Basque giants Athletic Club were also interested in Palacios, but have since stepped back from the race for his signature. Los Leones were not keen on Real Madrid’s usual policy of a 50% sell-on fee and a buyback clause being inserted into the deal, nor were they willing to put up the ‘irrefutable offer’ that Los Blancos would have required to waive that formula.

Palacios is set to leave this summer come what may in order to gain experience at the top level. At 21, he will no doubt feel he is ready for the next stage of his career, with little sign of the door to the first team opening to him on a permanent basis in the summer. Currently he has two years left on his deal, and Los Blancos are also looking to sign a midfielder too.