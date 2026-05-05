Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa is not expected to continue in his position beyond the end of the season, and much of the past month has focused on potentially replacing him. A number of candidates have been floated, but one has been far more commonly tipped for the job than others.

That would be Jose Mourinho, currently at Benfica, with a get-out clause for the final year of his contract in Portugal. It has been suggested that Mourinho is favoured candidate to take over for President Florentino Perez, which would place him in pole position. So far Mourinho has maintained silence on the matter, saying he is yet to be contacted by anyone from Real Madrid.

Unai Emery ‘high’ on Real Madrid shortlist

Earlier in the year, it was reported that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery was under consideration after Xabi Alonso was dismissed. Talksport say that Emery remains high on Real Madrid’s shortlist of managers. It is noted that he is under contract until 2029, but that he would be attracted by the idea of managing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alternatives for the Real Madrid role

Emery is one of a number of coaches that have been linked to Real Madrid, albeit with less conviction than Mourinho. France manager Didier Deschamps will leave his national team after the 2026 World Cup, as will USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has in the past been seen as an option. In addition, AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri has also been suggested, having interviewed for the job in 2022.

Pros and Cons of Emery

Emery has a proven track record as a manager, with significant success, especially in Europe, something that weighs heavily on perception at the Bernabeu. He is also a fluent Spanish speaker and is familiar with the league. On the other hand, his least successful periods in the last decade have been at Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, with a suggestion that he perhaps has struggled to connect with star players, which is of tantamount importance at Real Madrid.