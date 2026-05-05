Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Emirates, with kick-off set for 21:00 CEST and the tie poised at 1-1 from the first leg. The Gunners are narrow favourites to face one of Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest, but Atletico have been quietly confident of their chances.

Arsenal have more minutes under Bukayo Saka’s belt, after he made his first start in over a month at the weekend, and both Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz have been declared fit by Mikel Arteta. Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber will miss out. Diego Simeone remains without Nicolas Gonzalez and Pablo Barrios through injury, but otherwise are expexcted to have the rest of their squad available. That said there are doubts over just how fit Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone and Alexander Sorloth will be.

QUIEN NO CREA, QUE NO VENGA. ❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/R5iVaTdvY8 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 5, 2026

Atletico Madrid not expected to alter recipe for Arsenal

As expained by Diario AS and Marca, Simeone is expected to more or less reamin with the same line-up. The former see no changes being made from the first leg, while Marca believe that Robin Le Normand could replace Giuliano, a change that his father made at half-time in the first leg. That would see Marc Pubill pushed out to right-back, and Marcos Llorente moving up into midfield, in a formation that easily morphs into five at the back.

#AtleticoMadrid and #Arsenal are both seeking to end long stretches without a #ChampionsLeague final, although the hosts stretch is now more than double that of Atletico. Diario AS predict the same XI for Atletico, while Arteta could start Saka, Eze, Trossard and Mosquera. pic.twitter.com/Mq1r4D6988 — Football España (@footballespana_) May 5, 2026

Bukayo Saka expected to start for Arsenal

On the other hand, Arteta is expected to make at least three changes from the first leg, including the entire right flank. Saka is likely to start ahead of Cristhian Mosquera, with Eberechi Eze playing behind Viktor Gyokeres. There is also some doubt over whether Gabriel Martinelli will retain his spot on the left wing, or if Leandro Trossard could come in.

That would leave both Havertz and Odegaard on the bench, despite their recoveries. The former was not on the bench for the first tie due to injury, while the Norwegian missed this weekend’s 3-0 over Fulham. Atletico Madrid won 2-0 away at Valencia on Saturday, but Simeone rotated heavily, with only Le Normand starting out of those that are likey to feature.