Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has called reports of tension with a member of the coaching staff ‘exaggerated’, as talk of malcontent with the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu continues to grow. Mbappe was heavily criticised for leaving Spain during his recovery period, as he faces a race against time to be fit for El Clasico on Sunday night.

Mbappe seemed to be the target of several indirect messages sent by Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa following their 2-0 win over Espanyol, while President Florentino Perez is also frustrated with his behaviour. It is not the only incident that has resulted in disappointment with Mbappe, The Athletic report.

Mbappe involved in tense incident with staff member

Their information is that Mbappe was involved in a ‘flare-up’ with a member of the coaching staff before Los Blancos’ 1-1 draw with Real Betis two weeks ago. It follows on from reports that Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras had an altercation of their own. During a training game, Mbappe reportedly spoke angrily to the staff member, and used insulting language after being called offside.

Mbappe camp responds to reports

The same outlet includes comment from Mbappe’s representatives on the poor atmosphere at the Real Madrid training ground, and Mbappe’s loss of temper. They said there had been some exaggeration over the reaction to Mbappe’s handling of his recovery from a hamstring injury.

“A portion of the criticism is based on an over-interpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club, and does not reflect the reality of Kylian’s commitment and daily work for the team.”

The fact that Mbappe’s representatives did not feel the need to deny the moment of tension with a staff member, or the poor atmosphere at Valdebebas, will certainly raise eyebrows in the Spanish capital. Mbappe is increasingly under pressure to become the leader of this Real Madrid side, and so far, those on the ground are yet to see satisfactory evidence that it is happening.