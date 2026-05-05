Barcelona are looking to bring in a new left winger this summer if they do not find a deal with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford. Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has been revealed as one of the alternatives that they would consider signing for the position.

United are adamant that Rashford will not leave for less than the €30m buy option stipulated in his contract this summer, but Barcelona have equally made it clear that they do not intend to stump up that money. On Monday night it emerged that Barcelona had met with the agents of Anthony Gordon, the Newcastle United forward also cited as an alternative.

Ez Abde is other leading option for Barcelona

As explained by Matteo Moretto, Real Betis winger Ez Abde is the other name high on Barcelona’s shortlist for the position. The Morocco international is enjoying a fine season in Seville, with 13 goals and 13 assists in his 39 appearances this season. Having sold him to Betis themselves, Barcelona also have a 20% sell-on fee on Abde, which would bring down the cost of the signing a little.

Anthony Gordon es el extremo de la Premier League que le gusta mucho al Barça. Pista revelada el 1 de mayo en la Pizarra y nombre desvelado esta noche por @EsportsRAC1. El coste de la operación es muy elevado. La otra opción «española» es Abde Ezzalzouli. https://t.co/xCIzaO557w pic.twitter.com/w1qtfG1oPd — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 4, 2026

Abde for Rashford, Gordon for Raphinha?

Given the respective price tags, it has been discussed that Abde could be on his way out of Betis for as little as €25m this summer, and Gordon could cost suitors upward of €80m, it seems far more likely that Abde would be an alternative to Rashford. With some talk that Barcelona would consider offers for Raphinha, Gordon makes far more sense as his replacement, should it happen.

🚨 Wojciech Szczęsny has rejected a two-year offer from a top La Liga side to remain at FC Barcelona. Despite being offered a guaranteed starting spot elsewhere, the Pole has decided to fulfill his contract until 2027. 'Tek' is happy in his secondary role, his family is fully… pic.twitter.com/C8lc1wqohs — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 5, 2026

RCD Mallorca winger Jan Virgili is another name that is on their shortlist an economic alternative at the position, while Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup has also been mentioned. Links to the Norwegian have cooled a little, while interest in re-signing Virgili seems dependent on Barcelona’s budget, and whether they can strike a deal for the other options.