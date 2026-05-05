Barcelona are on the hunt for a number nine this summer, as they seek to replace Robert Lewandowski. While there is little doubt that Julian Alvarez is their first choice for the position, there are significant doubts about their ability to pull off a deal. As such, a number of other cheaper alternatives have been mentioned.

Those include the likes Vedat Muriqi, Alexander Sorloth at Atletico Madrid or Chelsea’s Joao Pedro. Part of the problem for Barcelona is that they are not yet sure how much of a budget they will have to work with, amid talk that offers for top players will be considered, with few exceptions.

Barcelona interest in Junior Kroupi confirmed by second source

Initially reported by DM this week, Sky Sports have now confirmed that Barcelona are interested in 19-year-old Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi. The Frenchman is enjoying a fine season in the Premier League, and has already attracted the attention of Manchester City. They say that Barcelona have tracked Kroupi extensively, but that the Cherries do not intend to sell him thi ssummer.

Barcelona are another club interested in signing Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi this summer. Bournemouth, however, are not looking to sell Kroupi in the next window 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qUyXnZdj9a — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 5, 2026

Kroupi’s first season in the Premier League

Despite starting just 20 games this season, the teenage forward has 12 goals in his 32 appearances this season. That averages out as a goal every 134 minutes in his first season in England. Kroupi arrived from Lorient in a €13m deal 18 months ago, but finished last season at Lorient. In Ligue 2, he scored 23 goals and gave three assists in 32 appearances.

Already he has earned five caps for the France under-21s side, in which he has managed three goals too. A versatile forward who has also spent game time on the left, he has primarily operated as a number nine throughout his career, and is a strong finisher. Presumably Barcelona see Kroupi as a project or an option down the line, as it would be an enormous ask to bring Kroupi in and place their Champions League hopes on him.