Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has said that he is excited by the return leg of their Champions League semi-final against Arsenal, which is finely poised at 1-1. The 35-year-old is playing either his penultimate or last Champions League game, depending on whether Los Colchoneros make it to the final or not.

Before the match, Diego Simeone told the press that it was important for his side to manage their emotions. However, like Simeone, Griezmann cut a relaxed figure on Monday evening.

“I keep thinking about it, I’m really looking forward to tomorrow, I’m very excited, it will be a great game to play, to experience and hopefully we can have the same level of support, level of play and the second half that we experienced.”

“I’m visualising tomorrow’s game, knowing what I have to do, and as I said before, I don’t dwell too much on the match itself, whether I have one or two left. I focus on being mentally prepared and eager to play.”

‘Before I used to experience these games with a lot of stress’

Griezmann said he was not picturing the winning goal, but he was laid back about the game.

“It doesn’t matter if I score or not, I’d rather advance or win a match than score a goal. I’m calmer and more relaxed going into these matches. I used to experience a lot of stress. Before, I would visualise the matches 50 times, but now I’m calmer, more relaxed, and know what might happen, so I can focus on winning.”

He of course authored one of Atletico’s goals in their Europa League final victory over Arsenal a decade ago.

“That final, that year was very different. I used to arrive at matches under a lot of stress. My games were played at full speed, and I didn’t know when to stop, when to pause. Now I’m a better player, more complete, calmer, and I approach the match with more enthusiasm and joy. These are moments you think will come back, but they don’t. Tomorrow I’m incredibly excited, very happy, and I’m going to enjoy it, because playing in a Champions League semi-final isn’t something that happens to just anyone (and a world champion, Simeone pointed out).”

‘I lead by example, not by talking’ – Griezmann

With that experience over the course of his career, Griezmann was asked about how it impacted on his role in the team.

“Champions League matches are always different, exciting. For me, it’s been helpful that I’ve wanted to play in them since I was a kid. I’m not one to talk to the younger players; I prefer to lead by example, to show enthusiasm, joy, and a lot of motivation to play the match. Then there’s the action and the game itself, things I can do tactically or technically to help my teammates, and knowing when to slow the game down and when to speed it up when it’s my turn – that’s where I can contribute the most. Kokin [Koke] is more about talking and motivating people with words; I’m more about actions.”

“Every time we start the Champions League, you picture yourself lifting the trophy. Any team and player, any kid in their bedroom. We’re two games away, and we’re going to try to be tactically and defensively sound, and continue the form we showed in the second half at home, which was very good, but it would be nice to have a few more goals.”

Griezmann’s decision to remain at Atletico Madrid

There was a stage where it looked as if Griezmann could leave Atletico Madrid in March, to join his eventual destination, Orlando City. The Frenchman postponed that move until the summer though.

“I’ve always been clear: my idea was to stay here because I felt we could do something incredible, and we’re one step away from playing in another final, something historic. The team knows it; there’s a lot of calm and absolute confidence from everyone.”

🚨 Diego Simeone: "We NEED Alexander Sørloth tomorrow, whether it's 5, 10 or 90 minutes." pic.twitter.com/yteNKWZL3G — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 4, 2026

It gives him extra time to continue mentoring Alex Baena, considered by some as his eventual successor at Atletico.

“It’s a bit of a change in playing style. He played a lot on the wing at Villarreal, but here he’ll be playing centrally. He knows very well where he’s gotten to, which is very difficult for any player, especially players like us. I see a lot of similarities between me and him. Between the coach, his teammates, the fans, and him, they’ll find the key for him to reach his full potential.”

Arsenal kick off against Atletico Madrid at 21:00 CEST on Tuesday night at the Emirates, with the tie in the balance at 1-1. Griezmann hit the bar in the first leg, and is expected to start against the Gunners this time again.