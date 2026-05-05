Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez is set to play against Arsenal in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night, but there is no certainty on what state he will be in. Los Colchoneros trained on Monday at the Emirates Stadium, with Alvarez initially working alone.

Alvarez, as per Diario AS, began the session by carrying out some runs on his own, before joining up with the rest of the group. The Argentina international twisted his ankle last week in the first leg, and did not feature at the weekend during Atletico’s 2-0 win over Valencia on Saturday, for which Diego Simeone rotated heavily.

Julian Alvarez willing to take pain-killing injection

It is noted by AS that he is not 100%, but is keen to play, something corroborated by MD. It has also been reported by Marca that Alvarez is willing to take a pain-killing injection in order to play the semi-final against Arsenal, which is in the balance at 1-1. Despite the World Cup on the horizon, Alvarez is desperate to make the final of the Champions League.

Sorloth and Giuliano Simeone to be fit too

It is added that winger Giuliano Simeone and forward Alexander Sorloth are also set to be available for the encounter. Simeone was removed at half-time at the Metropolitano, while Sorloth did not play due to muscle discomfort in the draw in Madrid. Neither are at 100% either, but will be available.

🚨🇧🇷 Ederson to Atlético Madrid is currently COMPLETELY BLOCKED. The player has agreed personal terms with Atleti, but the club is unwilling to pay the €45m fee requested by Atalanta, especially with him entering the final year of his contract. [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano on YT] pic.twitter.com/DfXp3Ljh2N — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 4, 2026

Defender Jose Maria Gimenez returned to training with the group, but after over a month out, is not expected to play. Pablo Barrios and Nicolas Gonzalez will be the only players missing against Arsenal. The fitness of Sorloth and Alvarez may impact how Diego Simeone manages the game though, with the prospect of extra time in play. Antoine Griezmann seems likely to start, but the veteran Frenchman cannot be expected to last beyond the 90 minutes.