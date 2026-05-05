Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told his side to ‘go out and grab it’ against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final of the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Basque manager also noted that his side would be playing many games within the match at the Emirates, with the tie finely poised at 1-1 from the first leg.

Arteta confirmed that defender Jurrien Timber would watch on from the stands with Mikel Merino, but captain Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz would be available. The latter missed the first leg through injury.

“Yes, they’re all available. Timber is out, but Odegaard and Havertz are available. We’ve increased our options and our ability to play different matches. It’s great news for us that they’re available,” he told Diario AS on Monday evening.

“I can’t wait. I feel the energy of the team, of everyone… These are the kinds of moments we want to experience together. We’ve earned this position after 20 years. We’re hungry to give it our all tomorrow.”

‘Go out and grab it’ – Arteta’s message for Arsenal

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said his side would have to manage their emotions in the clash, but Arteta was keen to fire up his side.

“Go and grab it. When you have an opportunity like this, you have to be ready to seize it. The team is going to give it their all from the first minute and make it happen.”

He certainly did not want his team to come away with any regrets.

“That’s the big word I don’t like on a night like this. It’s about what we want and what we’re willing to do. What makes me believe is what I see every day. These players have given me reasons to believe and trust them, to think it’s possible and we can do it. This is football, and tomorrow we’ll have to prove it in the match.”

The Arsenal manager did hint that he expected a match with contrasting phases, as was the case in the first leg.

“My conversations are about getting the best possible preparation for the match. We know how many different games we’ll be playing tomorrow within the match itself. We have to be ready, prepared. Great quality, great clarity, and commitment are essential.”

Selection decisions for Arteta

During Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, Bukayo Saka made his first start in over a month, since their League Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

“That’s what you need when you reach this stage of the season. Not only do they have to be available, but we need players who can make a difference, and Bukayo is one of them.”

Another of the question marks over Arteta’s starting XI is at left-back, with Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie both fit.

🇦🇷😭 Question: “There are reports that you switched hotels because of a superstition about staying in the same one where you lost 4-0. Are you a superstitious person?” Diego Simeone: "The hotel was cheaper, that’s why we changed." Cholo and the whole press room starts laughing. pic.twitter.com/bFVEjtY2RI — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 4, 2026

“They are very different, and both have been out for different reasons. We have hardly had both of them available at the same time. Now they are both available and it’s a great option,” he commented before being asked if Myles Lewis-Skelly had made a case for his inclusion against Fulham.

“It happens to me with Myles and other players. That’s a good thing. Right now, we’re always talking about needing players with great emotional value because that determines everything else. We feel very prepared for tomorrow.”

Arteta on what Atletico Madrid to expect

Atletico and Arsenal have both spoken of an aggressive attitude, but it remains to be seen how both will start the match. Arteta was not willing to venture a guess.

“We’ll have to see, because I don’t know what their plan is. I think they have the ability to do many things very well. That’s why they’re here. Like in the Madrid match, each team will play the game that best suits them, and we’ll see who’s better.”

Arsenal kick off against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST on Tuesday night at the Emirates. The Gunners are narrow favourites, but there has been a quiet confidence among Atletico Madrid fans.