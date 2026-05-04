Real Madrid sealed an important 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Sunday, which ensured that Barcelona have to wait to become La Liga champions. Two second half goals from Vinicius Junior got the job done, with the Brazilian winger being the standout performer by a fair distance at the RCDE Stadium.

Aside from making the difference with his brace, everything Real Madrid came through Vinicius, who is now on a career-best 15 goals for the season in La Liga. As per Marca, he spoke post-match to RMTV about the victory in Catalonia, which he hopes can act as a catalyst not only for El Clasico next weekend, but also next season as Los Blancos look to end their major trophy drought.

“We worked very well this week and we knew we were going to win. It hasn’t been a good season, but we’re working hard and in every game we can change for next season, which I’m sure we’ll be back at the top. We’re going to work very well this week to play a game like this (against Barcelona).”

Espanyol match shows why Vinicius must stay at Real Madrid

Over the last 12-18 months, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Vinicius’ future as a Real Madrid player. His current contract expires in less than 14 months’ time, and as of yet, there has been no agreement reached between the two parties, despite the fact that talks have taken place on a regular basis in the last year.

There is still work to be done in order for Vinicius’ spell as a Real Madrid player to be extended, but if the last few months have made anything clear, it’s that keeping him on their books should be a priority. He may dip in and out of form, but he’s capable of winning matches on his own, which is needed when Los Blancos are far from their best.