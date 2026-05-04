Villarreal sealed Champions League qualification at the weekend, but they will not have Marcelino Garcia Toral in charge for their return to Europe next season. The 60-year-old, who gas guided the Yellow Submarine to back-to-back top 5 finishes in La Liga, will be leaving at the end of the current campaign.

There’s been much speculation in recent weeks regarding Marcelino’s future in Vila-Real. He’s been in talks to sign a new deal, but instead, he will depart when his current contract expires in the summer, as Villarreal have now confirmed.

“Villarreal CF and Marcelino García Toral will part ways at the end of the season. In this way, the Asturian coach will end his second stage at the entity, after having arrived in 2023, achieving qualification for the Champions League for the second consecutive year and for the first time in the club’s history.

“Villarreal CF would like to publicly thank Marcelino and his coaching staff for their professionalism, commitment and work from day one, as well as their daily involvement and contribution to sporting development during the 7 seasons in which he has been in charge of the team in both stages (2013 to 2016 and 2023 to 2026). The Asturian has become the coach with the most games in charge in the club’s history – he will finish with 298 games in all competitions – and holds the record for victories with 145 wins to date.

“Villarreal CF will pay tribute to him in the last LaLiga match against Atlético de Madrid in what will be the Champions League celebration party with the fans at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, Marce. Thank you for everything you have given to this club and to these fans. We wish you all the best in your future sporting endeavours.”

Villarreal have already identified Marcelino’s successor

Villarreal anticipated that this season would be Marcelino’s last in the La Ceramica dugout, which is why they have moved quickly to secure his likely replacement. Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez has an agreement in place to take over in the summer, although there are details still to resolve before that is confirmed.