The injury hell that Ferland Mendy has been going through since 2024 continues, with fresh surgery scheduled for the Real Madrid defender. The France international returned to form under Carlo Ancelotti, but over the past two seasons, has barely been available due to fitness problems.

Mendy has been in and out of the side over the past few weeks, but was selected from the start by Alvaro Arbeloa on Sunday night against Espanyol, as Los Blancos ground out a 2-0 win over Los Pericos. The left-back’s game was up after just 10 minutes though, pulling up mid-run and immediately being taken off for Fran Garcia.

Mendy set for more surgery

As per Marca, the coming days will see Mendy undergo surgery for a hamstring tear in his right leg. There is no precise recovery period given, but their estimate is that the 30-year-old will be out for a total of five months. That would keep him out of action well into next season, with a potential return in October. It may well put an end to exit talk this summer – Mendy is under contract until 2028.

Real Madrid’s injury crisis this season

His season ends with a total of just nine appearances, and 448 minutes of action. It’s a dramatic decrease on the 31 appearances he made last season, crossing the 2,000-minute mark. In total, he has had five spearate injuries this year, and his initial absence was part of recovery from surgery last season.

Overall, this is Real Madrid’s 120th injury over the past two campaigns, and Mendy and Eder Militao will be cited as two cases that illustrate their inability to find the right formula to keep their players fit. The Brazilian underwent surgery last week, and was also ruled out for five months. Looking back at the Champions League-winning team, none of Dani Carvajal, Militao or Mendy have been able to remain fit since.