Real Madrid may have won 2-0 at Espanyol on Sunday, but it was a result that came with yet another injury problem. Once again, it was Ferland Mendy that was affected, with the left-back appearing to suffer a thigh issue in the opening stages at the RCDE Stadium.

When Mendy went down unopposed, it was clear that it was an issue that would require him to be substituted. But while many expected Alvaro Carreras to take his place, Alvaro Arbeloa made the bold decision to go for Fran Garcia, and that drew a reaction from the former Benfica defender that has gone viral on social media.

La reacción de Álvaro Carreras con que Arbeloa eligió a Fran García antes que a él tras la lesión de Mendy. pic.twitter.com/G59SUb1kgn — MT2 (@madrid_total2) May 3, 2026

Carreras’ wry grin was there for all to see on the La Liga broadcast, as he resigned himself to zero minutes for the third time in Real Madrid’s last four matches. He had been first-choice at left-back for much of the season, but it appears that Arbeloa sees him behind Mendy and Garcia in the pecking order.

Why was Carreras snubbed against Espanyol?

It was understandable that many Real Madrid supporters were surprised at Arbeloa’s decision to opt for Garcia. Carreras has had a difficult 2026, but he’s still been one of Real Madrid’s better performers over the course of the entire season, and given that he’s only 23, he will surely get better as the years go on.

The reason for Carreras’ snub likely has nothing to do with his poor form, but rather, Arbeloa having a problem with his attitude. A recent report revealed that the Real Madrid head coach has clashed with a number of players in the Spanish contingent of his squad, and while much has been made of the issues with Dani Carvajal and Dani Ceballos, Carreras is another that has a fractured relationship with his manager.

Because of this, it would not be much of a surprise if Carreras barely played in Real Madrid’s final four matches of the season, starting with this weekend’s El Clasico showdown at the Spotify Camp Nou.