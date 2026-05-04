Barcelona have missed no player more than Raphinha this season, with the Brazilian’s absences throughout the season proving too difficult for Hansi Flick’s side to overcome in cup competitions. Yet over the past week, a number of reports have emerged linking him with an exit this summer.

That was the case last season too, and now it has been suggested that Saudi Arabia are again willing to make a lucrative offer. Barcelona would seemingly consider offers if Raphinha was open to an exit, something that is not completely out of the question. If he were to depart, then he would be bound for the Middle East.

🚨 Ferran Torres scored his 15th league goal of the season last night, and is now just one away from Lamine Yamal's 16 as Barcelona's top scorer in La Liga. [@sport] pic.twitter.com/UpMXuchfiD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 3, 2026

Raphinha’s partner looks to shut down exit rumours

Yet Raphinha’s partner Tania Belloli has cast scorn on the idea that her husband could be thinking about leaving Camp Nou. On Instagram, a report stating that Raphinha was unsure of whether to stay at the club next season prompted Belloli to comment simply with five laughing faces under it. In addition to Belloli’s comment, Marca say that he has no plans to leave Barcelona this summer. They explain that Barcelona are aware of this, but will contemplate the situation if an offer arrives from Saudi Arabia, and they do not want to rule anything out.

Pini Zahavi could be involved in engineering move

As per Sport, super-agent Pini Zahavi would be involved in the matter. He has close relations with Saudi Arabia and Barcelona President Joan Laporta, and may be the person chosen to tempt Raphinha into an exit in the summer. He did so last summer, and also brought Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

Raphinha is under contract at Barceleona until 2028, and at 29, may be looking at the last big contract of his career before it expires. That said, it would feel a little premature if he were to leave without another go at leading the side after an injury-ravaged season. More than anything, it appears to be Barcelona or Saudi Arabia that are drumming up the interest.