The summer transfer window opens in less than two months, but despite this, clarity on Marcus Rashford’s future as a Barcelona player is still being awaited. The Manchester United loanee has impressed this season, but that does no guarantee that the Catalans will secure his services on a permanent basis.

Rashford has 13 goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season, returns made more impressive by the fact that he’s not been a regular starter. Despite this, Barcelona are not prepared to activate the buy clause in their agreement with Man United, and instead, they would prioritise a second loan.

Man United have no plans to entertain this, which is why Rashford’s chances of staying at Barcelona are gradually decreasing. The final decision on how to proceed will be made by Hansi Flick, but while the wait for that goes on, the England international is getting ever closer to an Old Trafford return.

If Rashford does end up back at Man United, the chances are that another move away would be on the cards. However, the options that would be available are depleting, with Christian Falk (via Sport) reporting that Bayern Munich, who have shown interest in the past, are no longer interested in his services.

Bayern stance plays into Barcelona’s hands

The fact that the competition for Rashford has decreased is good news to Barcelona’s chances of re-signing him, although there is still a chance that he is kept by Man United for the 2026-27, especially if Michael Carrick does get the manager’s job. Regardless, it may not make too much of an impact when taking into account the Premier League club’s stance on another loan, which they do not see as having any advantage for them.

It remains to be seen whether Rashford does stay at Barcelona, but for now, it appears increasingly likely that he will not.