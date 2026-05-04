Jose Bordalas to bring second Getafe stint to an end this summer

Getafe are on the hunt for a new manager, with much beloved manager Jose Bordalas set to depart the club in the summer at the end of his contract. Bordalas was named an adopted son of the city by the local council and mayor of Getafe last week for his contributions to Los Azulones, but it seems it will be a parting gift.

Bordalas, 62, has become an iconic piece of the La Liga furniture over the last decade, taking Getafe to the Europa League in his first stint between 2016 and 2021, which lasted 212 games. His second spell, which began in 2023 with Bordalas saving Getafe from relegation in the final stages of the season, has seen him keep them comfortably midtable in the two seasons since. With four games remaining this season, his second stint will run for 133 games, and three years.

Why Bordalas is leaving Getafe

This season has been particularly difficult for Getafe though, and Marca say that Bordalas does not want to go through a similar situation. The inability to register players last summer, and the short resources he was working with, took Bordalas to the end of his patience. Despite having a renewal offer on the table since last summer valid until 2028, Bordalas has changed agents and not responded to it. He was heavily linked with the Crystal Palace job in December, and his intention is to cash in on his prestige with a lucrative offer abroad.

Getafe already searching for successor

Getafe President Angel Torres is already on the hunt for a successor though, and has identified Fabio Celestini as his primary target. Celestini left CSKA Moscow this Monday, who he joined last summer following a cup and league double with FC Basle in his native Swizerland. He also played for Getafe for five years and an agreement is already in the works.

If they cannot get a deal done with Celestini, former Real Oviedo boss and Serbia manager Veljko Paunovic is another alternative in mind. He can activate a release clause, and his son, Petar Paunovic, plays in Getafe’s academy. Whether it be Celestini or Paunovic, they will have their work cut out replacing arguably Getafe’s best ever manager.