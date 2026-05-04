Real Madrid have had a very difficult second half of the season as a club, but that has not been the case for Endrick Felipe. The 19-year-old was loaned to Olympique Lyon during the winter transfer window, and during his time in France, he has starting to establish himself in European football.

In 19 appearances across all competition, Endrick has amassed an impressive eight goals and seven assists, with the latest of his strikes coming in Sunday’s 4-2 victory over Rennes, a result that has put Lyon on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

After that match, Endrick spoke to the media (via GOAL), and he admitted that he would welcome a return to Lyon next season.

“My future? I feel very good, I feel very happy here. I’m happy with my teammates, and for the rest, I leave it to God. If I have to go back to Real Madrid, I’ll go back to Real Madrid; if I have to extend my contract here, it will happen, we’ll see. I’d like to stay here; everyone is doing their best to make me feel comfortable.”

What is Real Madrid’s plan with Endrick?

Real Madrid orchestrated Endrick’s move to Lyon with the hope that he would start kicking off, given that his development had stagnated since his 2024 move from Palmeiras. He’s done exactly that, which is why there is a lot of pleasure from club bosses regarding the decision to let him leave on a temporary basis.

As for next season, Real Madrid have already made it clear that Endrick will be part of their plans for the first team. His impressive form at Lyon will have boosted his standing, and he will have chances to establish himself as a regular starter for Los Blancos when the 2026-27 campaign gets underway in August.