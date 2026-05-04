Real Madrid returned to winning ways on Sunday with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium, a result that kept alive their very slim hopes of winning La Liga. A draw or defeat would have confirmed Barcelona as champions, but now, they cannot achieve the feat until El Clasico next weekend.

As per Diario AS, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa spoke glowingly on Real Madrid matchwinner Vinicius Junior, who scored the two goals that led Los Blancos to victory in Catalonia.

“He has played a great game again, scoring two great goals and being the leader in the attacking areas. He was being a total threat, very aggressive and intelligent, brave and constant. I took him off because I didn’t want to risk him not being in the Clásico. But he had a great game once again, also by helping the team in defence, something I thank him for. What I’ve been saying all these months: a fantastic player, a born leader, a teammate that everyone loves, a great person… I’m very proud to have him as a player. The truth is that I am very lucky.”

Arbeloa: Mbappe is committed to Real Madrid

During his post-match press conference, Arbeloa was asked about Kylian Mbappe, who was not present at the RCDE Stadium to support his teammates. He shut down claims that the France international is less committed than some of the other members of his squad.

“I don’t doubt the commitment of any of my players. I think everyone knows how important these games are for us. When you defend the Real Madrid shirt, you are in this house, you understand the demands of the club. We are one in which there has not been and will not be a bigger player than Real Madrid. And I think all my players understand this perfectly. What they represent, where they are and how important it is. And the luck that everyone has, that we all have to be at Real Madrid.”

Arbeloa update on Mbappe, Carvajal availability for El Clasico

Arbeloa also gave an update on whether Real Madrid should have Mbappe and club captain Dani Carvajal available for next weekend’s El Clasico showdown at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“We are going to see with Mbappe how he is this week. After last week’s tests it looked like he was going to be out a bit longer but… Let’s see how it evolves. And with Carvajal the same. I have a lot of hope that he can play before the end of the season, that he can recover and say goodbye to the season playing on the pitch, which is what Dani Carvajal deserves.”