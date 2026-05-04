Real Madrid kept alive their slim La Liga title hopes with a 2-0 victory at Espanyol on Sunday, but they will be dashed next weekend if they fail to defeat Barcelona in El Clasico. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are 11 points behind their arch rivals with four matches remaining, and while there is little chance of overturning that deficit, they will be desperate not to hand the trophy over themselves.

Real Madrid’s record in Clasicos since the start of last season has been dismal, with five defeats from six attempts (W1). The fact that Eder Militao and Arda Guler will not be involved due to injury means their task will be even harder, although they are hoping to have Kylian Mbappe back in time for the Spotify Camp Nou showdown.

Mbappe has been out since being forced off against Real Betis 10 days ago, and while he missed out against Espanyol, there is a strong desire for him to receive the medical green light before Sunday’s clash. However, it is not at all certain that this will happen, as reported by Diario AS.

Mbappe is due to return to Valdebebas in the next 24-48 hours following a week-long vacation, and upon doing so, he will be subjected to further medical tests. Once the results of these come back, Real Madrid will be able to get a clearer idea of whether he can be involved in El Clasico this weekend.

Caution likely to be taken with Mbappe

Mbappe has dealt with multiple injury problems over the last six months, which is why both he and Real Madrid will be keen to take zero risks with this case. Furthermore, he will have an eye on this summer’s World Cup, meaning there is extra jeopardy that comes with returning to action whilst not at 100%, which is something he will be acutely aware of.