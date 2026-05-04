Crystal Palace transfer snub confirmed by Getafe sporting director

Last summer, Crystal Palace reached an agreement with Getafe to sign Nigerian forward Christantus Uche on loan. It was initially thought that a permanent deal had been struck between the two clubs, although there has been the chance for it to turn into a transfer, with the Premier League side being obligated to purchase him if certain conditions were met.

If these were achieved, Getafe would be set to receive €20m, which is massive for a club that has had very big financial problems in recent years. But unfortunately, these are set to continue, as there is virtually no chance that Crystal Palace end up keeping Uche on a permanent basis.

This was confirmed by Getafe sporting director Toni Munoz, who revealed to DAZN (via Marca) that Uche won’t meet the conditions to leave, nor have Crystal Palace communicated a desire to sign the 22-year-old permanently.

“It is taken for granted because the player has not fulfilled the objective (of matches) and it is clear that he returns.”

Another difficult summer is on the cards for Getafe

Getafe would have budgeted for Uche leaving the club this summer, so the fact that he won’t be staying at Crystal Palace is a massive blow. It leaves them €20m, and even if they manage to secure an agreement with another club, it would be for anywhere close to that amount, given that his stock has nosedived due to a significant lack of prominence at the Premier League side this season.

It has been a remarkable season for Getafe up until this point, and if they manage to close it out and seal European qualification for the 2026-27 campaign, that will ease their woes somewhat. However, they must also contend with finding a new manager, given that Jose Bordalas is expected to depart in the summer.