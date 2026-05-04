Amid doubts over Barcelona’s ability to spend big on a number nine this summer, the Catalan giants are reportedly interested in Newcastle United and England forward Anthony Gordon. Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave the club this summer, or alternatively, remain on reduced terms and with a reduced role, but Gordon could be an alternative on the left wing position.

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has been cited as Barcelona’s primary choice, but Los Colchoneros have been clear that they are not seeking to do business this summer. Other names such as Vedat Muriqi, Alexander Sorloth and Joao Pedro have all been linked to the club as alternatives this summer too. Primarily on the left, Ez Abde, Jan Virgili and Victor Munoz have been seen as rotational options that could come in for Marcus Rashford, but Gordon would potentially be an alternative to Raphinha.

🚨 Despite receiving dizzying offers to leave, Raphinha is not open to a FC Barcelona exit this summer. [@MCTorresA] pic.twitter.com/TwybssUddu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 4, 2026

Barcelona interest in Anthony Gordon revealed

As per RAC1, Barcelona are also interested in Gordon this summer. The 25-year-old has been linked with an exit this summer, but this is the first time that Barcelona have been brought up in conjunction with him. The Blaugrana are obviously familiar with his game, having faced him twice in the three meetings between the Magpies and Barcelona this season.

✅ En una estona us ampliem l’interès del Barça en Anthony Gordon! Opció molt interessant per la davantera. https://t.co/mOnvdfuHAB — Alex Pintanel (@alexpintanel) May 4, 2026

Since, Sport have published images of Deco meeting with Gordon’s agents in Barcelona. They note that his price tag could be around €80m, and that his agents are meeting with a number of clubs, not least Bayern Munich, who are also interested in him.

Gordon has similar traits to Raphinha

It is noted that Barcelona believe he has a number of traits that make him similar to Raphinha, and Director of Football Deco has him on their shortlist as a signing that they would be keen on. Like the Brazilian, Gordon has an intense pressing style, and plenty of pace to run in behind.

Who would Gordon be replacing?

The England international has played increasingly as a central forward as the season has gone on, but learnt his trade as a winger. Overall this season, he has 17 goals and five assists in his 46 appearances this season, but amid talk that Barcelona would consider an offer from Saudi Arabia for Raphinha, it may well be that Deco is lining up Gordon as an alternative if that deal does happen.