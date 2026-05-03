World Cup snub on the cards for under-fire Real Madrid star

There will be a high number of Real Madrid players heading to North America this summer for the 2026 World Cup. Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni are guarantees for France, although the same can no longer be said for compatriot Eduardo Camavinga.

This season has been incredibly difficult for Camavinga. It started with him on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, and throughout the campaign, he has been affected by regular physical problems, which in turn, has meant he’s struggled for consistent playing time – and this has had a negative impact on his form.

When he has been called upon to play, Camavinga has been nowhere near his best. Because of this, there are concerns about his long-term future as a Real Madrid player, with club bosses reportedly prepared to seek an exit for the 23-year-old, who could now be set to miss out on a place at the 2026 World Cup.

According to Telefoot (via Diario AS), Camavinga has chances to be left out of France’s 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup, with head coach Didier Deschamps having been left unconvinced by his poor form at club and international level over the last few months.

France have replacements ready and waiting for selection

The problem with being part of the French national team is that a quality player is almost ready and waiting to take your place, and that is something that could be about to happen to Camavinga. He has been a regular for Deschamps over the last few years, but his poor form is a major concern for the Les Bleus manager, who cannot afford to have passengers in his squad.

The next few weeks are decisive for Camavinga. If he can start to recover his best level in the lead-up to the World Cup, it could be enough to convince Deschamps, although it is not guaranteed that he starts for Real Madrid in any of their remaining matches.