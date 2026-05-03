Real Sociedad move to block Barcelona efforts to sign key player

Barcelona are considering addressing a number of positions in Hansi Flick’s squad during the summer, and one of them is goalkeeper. Joan Garcia is the undisputed number one, but behind him, there is uncertainty over the futures of veteran pair Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Szczesny is contracted until 2027, but there is an option for Barcelona to end his deal this summer, which would allow him to retire for the second time. Ter Stegen will not be counted upon once he returns from his Girona loan spell, and the same can also be said for Inaki Oena, who’s currently at Elche.

Because of this, Barcelona are keen to sign a new goalkeeper either this summer or next to provide ample competition to Garcia. Their leading target at this stage is Alex Remiro, who would be available during the upcoming transfer window for a reduced price.

Remiro’s current Real Sociedad contract expires in 2027, but officials at the Copa del Rey winners are keen to secure a new deal agreement as soon as possible. As per MD, a proposal has already been sent to his representatives, which if accepted, would tie him down at Anoeta until at least 2029.

Remiro in no rush to decide his future

La Real are desperate for Remiro to agree terms before the summer transfer window opens, but the goalkeeper is clear: he wants to see out the rest of the season and discover whether he will go to the 2026 World Cup before sitting down and making a decision on his future.

As well as Barcelona, interest is being shown in Remiro from Premier League sides Newcastle United and Aston Villa, while Inter also see him as an option to reduce Yann Sommer. La Real may find it tough to keep him beyond the summer, but for now at least, he remains their player.