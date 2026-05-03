Real Madrid stalwart will leave this summer when contract expires

Real Madrid will embark on a new era this summer, with significant changes planned for their first team squad – as well as the expectation that a new manager will arrive to replace Alvaro Arbeloa. There are significant departures planned, and the most prominent of those to move on will be club captain Dani Carvajal.

It has been a season to forget for Carvajal, who has been hampered by a number of physical problems. He’s only made 20 appearances across all competitions, and this number will not be added to before the campaign is over, given that he is expected to miss Real Madrid’s remaining matches after he sustained a toe injury earlier this week.

Carvajal’s cameo in the 2-1 victory over Alaves last week is almost certain to be his final appearance in the white of Real Madrid, given that Marca say he will not sign a contract extension before his current deal ends in June.

Real Madrid decide against Carvajal contract offer

Previously, it had been reported that Carvajal would make the final decision regarding a Real Madrid renewal, but in reality, that was not the case. Club bosses have known for a while that they would not be giving the defender an option to extend his stay at the Bernabeu, and as such, he will leave for pastures new in the summer.

Real Madrid already have Carvajal’s successor in Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the likelihood is that a new right-back will be needed to fill the void left by his impending exit. They could look to La Fabrica, where promising youngsters David Jimenez and Jesus Fortea have established themselves as players that can make the step up to the senior squad if given the opportunity to do so.

The question now is whether Carvajal will play again for Real Madrid. He could return in time for the final match of the season against Athletic Club, which would give him the chance to be serenaded by the Bernabeu crowd for one final time.