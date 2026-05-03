Espanyol host Real Madrid on Sunday night 21:00 CEST at the RCDE Stadium knowing that any result in their favour hands Barcelona the title. With just five points separating them from the relegation zone though, Los Pericos can ill-afford to pass up points. Real Madrid, 14 behind Barcelona, are hoping to avoid more talk of a guard of honour before the final Clasico of the season next Sunday.

A late injury to Dani Carvajal has added him to Alvaro Arbeloa’s injury list, which already includes Thibaut Courtois, Kylian Mbappe, Arda Guler, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes. Espanyol have also lost Cyril Ngonge late in the week to injury, with Javi Puado also out. Midfielder Pol Lozano is suspended for the clash.

A rare start for Gonzalo Garcia?

As per MD, Gonzalo Garcia will be handed a rare start for Real Madrid, with Aurelien Tchouameni returning to the midfield in place of Thiago Pitarch. Otherwise the only change they foresee from Los Blancos’ 1-1 draw with Real Betis is the return of Alvaro Carreras at left-back.

#RCDE host #RealMadrid tonight knowing any result for them hands rivals Barcelona La Liga. Yet they cannot afford to pass up points as the relegation battle heats up. MD predict Dolan, Milla and Roberto to start for the home side, while Arbeloa will hand a rare start to Gonzalo. pic.twitter.com/fvBRVChwzV — Football España (@footballespana_) May 3, 2026

Diario AS feel Pitarch could retain his spot over Gonzalo, but it may well be Eduardo Camavinga that comes in, with Arbeloa not flush for alternatives. Franco Mastantuono is the only other attacking option on the bench.

Number nine debate also alive at Espanyol

The number nine debate also exists at Espanyol, where Manolo Gonzalez is debating whether to use the experienced Kike Garcia up front, or the more energetic Roberto Fernandez. Otherwise Los Pericos have a relatively settled line-up, with Tyrhys Dolan coming in for the injured Ngonge, and Urko Gonzalez and Edu Exposito anchoring the midfield in the absence of Lozano.

Espanyol are hoping to end a run of 16 games without a win that has been running for the whole of 2026, while Real Madrid are seeking a second win since March, with just one in their last seven games.