A round-up of the games played on Sunday in matchday 34 of the 2025-26 La Liga season, as the stakes grow ever higher in its final stages.

Celta Vigo snap losing run with important Balaidos victory

Celta Vigo 3-1 Elche

After defeats to Oviedo, Barcelona and Villarreal, Celta Vigo returned to winning ways on Sunday with a commanding performance against Elche. They started brightly, and on 14 minutes, the opening goal was scored by Hugo Alvarez, before club captain Iago Aspas added a second on the half hour mark.

Elche got themselves back in the game on 82 minutes when Andre Silva scored from the penalty spot, but soon after, Borja Iglesias restored Celta’s two-goal lead, which they would not relinquish before the full time whistle was blown. The Galicians remain 6th but move on to 47 points with this victory, meaning they are now three clear of Getafe, who were defeated by Rayo Vallecano at the Coliseum. As for the visitors, they stay four points and four places above the drop zone.

Ez Abde stars again as Real Betis see off sorry Real Oviedo

Real Betis 3-0 Real Oviedo

Real Betis eased to victory at La Cartuja, as they disposed of bottom side Real Oviedo in relatively comfortable fashion. It took until 22 minutes for the opening goal to come as Cucho Hernandez turned home Pablo Fornals’ cutback, and right on half time, the lead was doubled when Antony set up Ez Abde to continue his blistering form.

The three points were secured on 58 minutes when Abde turned provider for Cucho to score his second of the evening, while Betis also managed to avoid conceding a goal for only the fourth time in 2026 across all competitions, which will be pleasing for Manuel Pellegrini, whose side are now nine points clear of 7th-placed Getafe with only 12 left on offer. Meanwhile, Oviedo are still eight points adrift.