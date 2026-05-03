Real Sociedad defender Jon Martin has addressed his future, following talk that Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested. The 20-year-old centre-back has asserted himself as a key player for La Real this season, and is regarded as one of the premier defensive talents in Spain.

It was rumoured back in March that Real Madrid scouts were closely following the progress of the Spain under-21 international, while Barcelona’s interest emerged in April. Director of Football Deco has reportedly met with the agent of Martin to find out more about his contract situation – in October he signed a new deal until 2031 with a €50m release clause.

‘I want to be here as long as possible’ – Jon Martin

Speaking to Diario AS in a recent interview, Martin was asked about the transfer talk, and assured that he had no intention of leaving Real Sociedad.

“I’m clear about it. I want to be here as long as possible, I want to be here, at home, because this is the place that has given me everything. I’m at peace and I hope to be here for many years and win many titles like the Cup.”

🚨 Ferran Torres scored his 15th league goal of the season last night, and is now just one away from Lamine Yamal's 16 as Barcelona's top scorer in La Liga. [@sport] pic.twitter.com/UpMXuchfiD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 3, 2026

Martin is aware of Barcelona and Real Madrid talk

Despite his youth, Martin seemed entirely unfazed by the idea of Real Madrid or Barcelona being interested in him.

“It’s impossible not to hear about it because everyone’s talking about it. You’re away from it, and whether you like it or not, you see it; even my friends tell me because they’re out there all day looking at things. It inevitably reaches you, but like I said, I’m still focused on working with Real Sociedad.”

“I’ve seen a few things; a lot of things are said, but I don’t know anything and I’m not worried about it, to be honest. My plan is what I’ve already said: to focus on Real Sociedad. That’s right, absolutely,” he responded when asked if La Real fans could be relaxed about his future.

Martin has played 28 times for Real Sociedad this season, scoring once. Of those appearances, 27 were starts, and he played a key role in their Copa del Rey triumph last month.