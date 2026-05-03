Getafe 0-2 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano left the Coliseum in rude health after their battle with Getafe, making it three wins out of four, and providing ‘peace of mind’ that Inigo Perez sought ahead of their Conference League semi-final return leg with Strasbourg. On the other hand, Jose Bordalas’ side forfeited their European spot in the process, in an uncharacteristic performance which led to a second straight home defeat.

An edgy game began to unfold early on, with Rayo manager Inigo Perez audible in his irate instructions for his team. The away side surprised somewhat with a three at the back defensively, and a front four in attack, Pathe Ciss dropping and pushing up into midfield accordingly. That seemed to confuse the Getafe defence, who found Alemao and Sergio Camello breaking free on more than one occasion.

The first real chance of the game came after 25 minutes, when Jorge de Frutos robbed Davinchi and then sent Pacha Espino, the opposite winger, through on goal, but he was unable to sort his feet out to get a strike off. It was nearly 15 minutes until the next one arrived. With Rayo breaking out, a Getafe mistake allowed Camello to race clear of the backline. Goalkeeper David Soria was retreating, seeing that his defence was closing on Camello, but the Rayo striker was one step ahead in both senses, taking his shot early. Curving it around the off-balance Soria early from 30 yards out, it nestled into the bottom corner.

Until that point, Getafe had largely been restricted to set-piece opportunities, but it was a swirling ball to the back post moments later that Luis Vazquez headed off the corner of the goal in their first opening. Los Azulones were unable to get to grips with Rayo seemingly outnumbering them at the back and up front. That much was evident when first Alemao broke clear in stoppage time, then de Frutos forced a save from the loose ball, and Camello poached the rebound for a second. It was eventually ruled out for handball, but it was notable that Rayo were first to all three.

Getafe made to rue missed penalty

After the break, Jose Bordalas made changes, and Getafe looked to build up some momentum with an early set piece straight into the arms of Augusto Batalla. Moments later it was Rayo that had the first chance of the second period though, Camello giving Luis Milla the slip, before laying in de Frutos. The Spain forward just dragged his shot wide of the far post though.

Los Azulones had their route back into the game just after the hour mark though, when Batalla slammed into Vazquez while trying to punch the ball clear. Mauro Arambarri stepped up, firing low to Batalla’s right, but La Liga’s pantomime villain in gloves got two strong hands to it. Even if Getafe had spent most of the second period in Rayo’s half, making much of the running, they never quite managed to close the backdoor. Substitute Carlos Martin snuck behind the now high Getafe backline, but a brilliant sliding challenge from Domingos Duarte got there just before his shot did.

The warnings had been there all game though. In the 73rd minute, Gerard Gumbau found Martin’s new strike partner, Randy Nteka on the edge of the box. Turning and using Martin’s run in behind as a dummy to work more space, Nteka set his blinkers on goal, and rasped a brilliant strike in off the underside of the bar that Soria had little hope of stopping.

Beyond Rayo’s ambitious and pacy attacks that caused Getafe issues throughout, the strange sensation was that the away side were stronger in the challenge, grittier, and smarter in their work. Normally those are the traits that separate Getafe from their opponents, but the almost invariably irritated Perez will have to allow himself some satisfaction when he arrives home this evening.

Batalla strokes the post with his back. Dramatic pause… Everyone knows what's coming. Goes down. The crowd, Bordalás and Getafe players up in arms. La Liga's true pantomime villain. pic.twitter.com/JQMdkJxHB6 — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) May 3, 2026

The result lifts Rayo eight points clear of the relegation zone (Sevilla are yet to play) with just four games to go. Perez no doubt has had a difficult job ensuring his side maintain their focus on La Liga amid their historic European run, but will now feel safety is at most a victory away. Celta Vigo’s win over Elche means Getafe drop to 7th, with a trip to face Real Oviedo on the agenda next Sunday.