Real Madrid sealed an important 2-0 victory over Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday evening, with both goals scored by Vinicius Junior.

Andriy Lunin – 7

Made an impressive point-blank save to deny Espanyol right before half time. He dealt well with everything that came his way.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

His defensive drawbacks are there for all to see, and this was another case of them on show. Espanyol targeted his side regularly, although they could not take advantage.

Antonio Rudiger – 7

Solid, as he has been for most of the matches he’s played in recent months. He’s full deserved the reported contract offer that’s on the table from Real Madrid.

Dean Huijsen – 7

It’s not been an easy first start at the Bernabeu for Huijsen, but this was certainly one of his better performances. He was dominant in the air, while he completed well when the ball was on the pitch.

Ferland Mendy – 6

Lasted only 14 minutes before picking up yet another muscle injury, which is likely to bring his season to a premature end.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

As has so often been the case this season, Tchouameni did his job well in the centre of the park. It’s no surprise Real Madrid were much more solid here compared to last weekend against Real Betis, a match he missed because of suspension.

Thiago Pitarch – 6

After a promising start to his time in the Real Madrid first team, he’s starting to look out of his depth – although playing him as an outside midfielder, a role he’s clearly not familiar with, isn’t helping him.

Fede Valverde – 7

Strong showing from Real Madrid’s captain, who competed well on the right side of midfield before moving centrally in the second half.

Jude Bellingham – 7

A few nice moments, and he got the assist for Vinicius’ second goal. However, he will be annoyed to have missed a chance of his own in stoppage time.

Brahim Diaz – 6

Could not get involved at all, so it was no surprise that he was taken off early in the second half.

Vinicius Junior – 8.5

A proper talismanic performance from Real Madrid’s number 7. His first goal was good, but he bettered it with a fantastic arrowed strike for his second, which took him on to 15 La Liga goals for the season – the best return of his career.

Substitutes

Fran Garcia – 6.5

Many were surprised when he came on instead of Alvaro Carreras, but he justified Alvaro Arbeloa’s decision with a solid performance at both ends of the pitch.

Franco Mastantuono – 6

Should have scored when Vinicius presented him with a big chance in the second half.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6.5

Real Madrid went up a level when he came on. Vinicius was able to bounce off his presence to a great extent, and he got the assist for the opening goal.

Eduardo Camavinga – N/A

Only a few minutes for the midfielder, who needs to play more if he is to guarantee a place in France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Cesar Palacios – N/A

Another appearance for the La Fabrica graduate, who did well enough.