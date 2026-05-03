It’s looking very likely that Barcelona will be made to wait to become La Liga champions again, with Real Madrid now 2-0 up in their clash with Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side knew that a win was needed to keep alive their slim title hopes going into next week’s El Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou, although they struggled to get going against Espanyol. However, they sprung into life on 55 minutes when Vinicius Junior scored a fine solo goal to break the deadlock, and he’s now got himself on the scoresheet for a second time.

Vinicius scores his and Real Madrid’s second in fine style

Vinicius exchanged passes with Jude Bellingham on the edge of the box, and from an angle, he rifled a strike into the top corner, leaving Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic with no chance of making a save.

🚨 Vini Jr what a goal! 🇪🇸 Espanyol 0–2 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/99HGcjwmIV — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 3, 2026

Vini Jr. is single handedly dragging Real Madrid to a win tonight ⚪ His second of the night is assisted by a lovely Jude Bellingham backheel 👏 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/MSC8yaaZhM — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 3, 2026

Jude Bellingham and Vini Jr., WOW 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nS1aEbH8Be — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 3, 2026

Vinicius has been a man on a mission at the RCDE Stadium, and as things stand, his goals are keeping Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.