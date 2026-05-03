Espanyol Real Madrid

VIDEO: Vinicius Junior doubles up as Real Madrid take control against Espanyol

It’s looking very likely that Barcelona will be made to wait to become La Liga champions again, with Real Madrid now 2-0 up in their clash with Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side knew that a win was needed to keep alive their slim title hopes going into next week’s El Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou, although they struggled to get going against Espanyol. However, they sprung into life on 55 minutes when Vinicius Junior scored a fine solo goal to break the deadlock, and he’s now got himself on the scoresheet for a second time.

Vinicius scores his and Real Madrid’s second in fine style

Vinicius exchanged passes with Jude Bellingham on the edge of the box, and from an angle, he rifled a strike into the top corner, leaving Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic with no chance of making a save.

Vinicius has been a man on a mission at the RCDE Stadium, and as things stand, his goals are keeping Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

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Tags Espanyol La Liga Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

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