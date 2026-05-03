Espanyol Real Madrid

VIDEO: Vinicius Junior fires Real Madrid ahead with excellent solo goal

Real Madrid must defeat Espanyol in order to mathematically stop Barcelona winning La Liga this evening, and they are doing their job after taking the lead 10 minutes into the second half at the RCDE Stadium.

It’s been a difficult evening for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, who have struggled to test a resilient and strong Espanyol defence. If they were going to break through, it was always going to come from Vinicius Junior, so it is no surprise that he has opened the scoring.

Fine solo strike from Vinicius gives Real Madrid lead

After collecting the ball from Fede Valverde, Vinicius skipped inside one player before exchanging passes with substitute Gonzalo Garcia. After getting the ball back, he sold two defenders with a cut inside before firing past Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic via the inside of the post.

Gonzalo had been expected to start in Catalonia, so it was a surprise that he was named on the bench once again. Nevertheless, he’s made an impression since coming on, although all of the credit must go to Vinicius for a magical effort.

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Tags Espanyol La Liga Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

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