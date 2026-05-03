Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has assured that the media have a major impact on the general perception of footballers. The Dutch midfielder has been at the heart of many debates surrounding Barcelona’s transfer business, but has played his best football under Hansi Flick.

During Xavi Hernandez’s tenure as manager, there was significant talk that Barcelona were keen to sell de Jong. His reportedly high wages and the club’s desire to either sell him or put him on a contract with lower wages resulted in an intense debate on his contributions in midfield. Current manager Hansi Flick has been unwavering in his backing of de Jong though, and when fit, has made him a starter.

‘Leaving crossed my mind at times’ – Frenkie de Jong

De Jong remained steadfast on his desire to remain at the club long-term though. Last season he penned a new deal until 2029.

“I truly enjoy every day that I can come here. Because that’s what I always wanted: to play at Barcelona,” de Jong told The Guardian.

“Of course, it’s crossed your mind at times, like: ‘OK, what should I do?’ So as long as I’m good enough to be a starter here, to make an impact and Barcelona is at the level I want to play at – with the sense that they’ll be competing for the major trophies – then there’s no reason for me to go.”

Players with PR agencies judged differently

The Dutch midfielder has spoken before about his quibbles with the press, and the sustaining of false narratives in the media. He explains that he felt a difference in the way he was treated by people as a result.

“The press can really influence how people see you; that’s something I especially noticed during that period. Back then, it was all about my contract, with all sorts of figures about what I was supposedly earning, while that was not true. But then you notice they [the outside world] see you differently from that point; they judge you differently… It starts to get into people’s heads.”

“When a player loses possession but the commentator says nothing, people don’t really notice. But if he says: ‘Hmm, that’s already the fourth time he’s lost the ball, he’s not playing well today,’ that sticks with people. Many don’t really watch a game closely, they don’t notice what’s happening. And so it’s very important how people report stories, or comment on a match. I think it has more influence than people realise.”

Beyond contract situations, de Jong noted that the players who have people shaping the narrative for them are often giving more positive reviews.

“And besides that, in football there are interests: some journalists have contacts with players, or through others. There are also several players who have PR agencies working for them. And you just notice there’s a difference in how people are judged. Sometimes in football people don’t watch objectively, without even realising it.”

🚨 Marcus Rashford had an immediate impact on yesterday's game when he came on. He delivered a perfect cross to Robert Lewandowski, who headed home the opener, and improved Rashford's numbers this season to 14 goals and 12 assists. [@didacpeyret] pic.twitter.com/gUiZuqnI0m — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 3, 2026

‘Rashford adds a lot to our game’

One of the players now in the spotlight over his future at Barcelona is Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford. De Jong was positive about the England international’s impact.

“A really good guy. Open and kind and he’s also having a big impact for us on the pitch. With his speed and depth, he really adds a lot to our game. And by doing so, he also forces the opponent’s defence to drop back a bit, which creates more space for us in the middle.”

Rashford, 28, has a buy clause in his contract of €30m, which Barcelona are briefing that they will not pay. Manchester United have shown no sign of lowering their demands, but Barcelona may yet try to negotiate them down.