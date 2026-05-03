Barcelona intend to sign a new striker this summer, with it looking increasingly likely that Robert Lewandowski will leave when his contract expires. Julian Alvarez is their top target, but their precarious financial situations means they may need to settle for a more budget option – which is where Armando Gonzalez could come in.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Barcelona held talks with Gonzalez’s representatives with a view to a possible move being made in the summer. The man himself has now spoken to Sport about the prospect of joining the Catalans, which is something he would definitely welcome.

“Who wouldn’t like (to join Barcelona)? They are one of the best teams in history. For me, Guardiola’s team is mythical, and what they are doing now with Hansi Flick is also very important. Any player wants to go there.

“If it happens, I would be very grateful. But I try to focus on my day to day. If it comes, I would be very grateful; if not, I will work to make it happen. My father and my representatives are very cautious about that and prefer not to fill my head so that I don’t get distracted, and I thank them very much (for their interest). I’m focused on my own thing.”

Gonzalez: I would like to play with Lamine Yamal

If he were to join Barcelona, Gonzalez would be able to play alongside Lamine Yamal, which is one of their goals.

“I think he’s one of the best in the world right now, and what he does week after week is incredible. I would like to have him as a teammate. Being able to play with the best in the world I think is one of my goals, and Lamine Yamal is one of them, so if God gives me the fortune to be able to play with him, it will be something very nice.”