Barcelona intend to address multiple areas of Hansi Flick’s squad during the upcoming summer transfer window, and one of those could be midfield. The expected departure of Marc Casado will open the door for a replacement to be signed, and one possible candidate is Manchester City and Portugal star Bernardo Silva.

Last month, Silva confirmed that he will leave Man City when his contract expires, and thus, the cogs started turning on a possible move to Barcelona. The Catalans have been long-time admirers of the 31-year-old, and they have already been offered the chance to sign him by his agent Jorge Mendes, who is close with president-elect Joan Laporta.

Silva is prioritising Barcelona above all other options, and because of this, he’s willing to cut his salary in order to make sure that he can be signed. Because of this, his chances of moving to the Spotify Camp Nou this summer are rated at 80%, according to Tuttosport (via MD). An agreement in principle has already been reached between both parties, although there are still important details that need to be resolved.

Hansi Flick yet to approve Silva signing

The most important detail that is missing is Hansi Flick’s sign-off. The Barcelona head coach has yet to approve the possible addition of the Manchester City midfielder, as his intention is to not give any attention to off-field matters until the Catalans have wrapped up the La Liga title – which will happen on Sunday if Real Madrid fail to win against Espanyol.

The possible signing of Silva makes a lot of sense from a Barcelona perspective, as he will add much-needed experience to a youthful dressing room. However, it is imperative that his arrival does not impact the club’s plans to spend big on a new central defender and striker, which are their priorities for the summer transfer window.