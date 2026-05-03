The return to the Spotify Camp Nou has been a massive blessing for Barcelona, who are yet to lose a domestic match there since their homecoming in November. Their strong form at their home stadium has been the foundation for their successful La Liga defence, which Hansi Flick’s side hope to make official in the next seven days.

Not only has the return to the Spotify Camp Nou benefitted Barcelona’s on-field efforts, but it’s also been a major help towards overcoming their financial woes. Their matchday revenue has impressed significantly since they went back home, with sell-outs aplenty compared to the poor attendances at the Estad Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic over the previous two seasons.

Currently, the Spotify Camp Nou has a maximum capacity of 62,000, but once the third tier is completed, this will increase 105,000. When that is finished, which is expected to happen next April, Barcelona expect to start earning an extra €80m per season, as per figures revealed by Cadena SER.

Full benefits won’t start until 2028 at very earliest

In total, Barcelona are budgeting for an extra €350m in income from the Spotify Camp Nou, and this will play a major part in their efforts to resolve to normality in a financial sense. However, they will not start to reap the full benefit of this until the 2028-29 season at the earliest, given that the plan is to return to Montjuic for the 2027-28 campaign due to the planned building of the roof, which will begin in the summer of 2027.

Barcelona will be hoping for no more setbacks in the Espai Barca project, as there have been many since it started in 2023. Once everyone is done, club bosses will hope that it will be the end of their financial woes, which have been plaguing them majorly over the last few years.