Winger has reservations about Barcelona summer move

Barcelona have plans to sign a new left winger in the summer, with it looking increasingly unlikely that Marcus Rashford will be retained on a permanent basis. A low-cost option is wanted to compete with Raphinha, and among the players being considered by sporting director Deco is Ez Abde.

In the summer of 2023, Abde left Barcelona to sign for Real Betis. He was inconsistent during his first two starts in Andalusia, but he has kicked on during the 2025-26 campaign, with an impressive 12 goals and nine assists having been recorded in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona have been following Abde’s progress since he left, particularly due to the fact they have a sell-on clause as part of their agreement with Betis. They could now use this to lower the price they’d need to pay to prise him away from La Cartuja, although it’s not certain that a deal will be done.

Betis are prepared to let Abde leave for the right price, but if it is Barcelona that come calling, the Morocco international would have concerns about a return to the Sportify Camp Nou, as per Sport.

Abde wants to be regular starter at next club

The fact that Abde has been a consistent starter for Betis this season has contributed to his good form, and should he move on in the summer, he would want a similar role at his next club. This is not what Barcelona would want to hear, given that Raphinha is – and will remain – their undisputed starter on the left wing.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are able to convince Abde to return in the summer, but if they can, it would be a very exciting signing. He’d be an ideal successor to Raphinha, especially if he can continue to go from strength to strength in the coming years.