Real Madrid must win at Espanyol on Saturday to ensure they remain in the La Liga title race alongside arch rivals Barcelona. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side currently trail the Catalans by 11 points, with that gap having increased significant in the weeks that starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been out.

Courtois has been absent since picking up an injury prior to Real Madrid’s Champions League victory over Manchester City in March – he suffered the hamstring issue in the warm-up, but proceeded to play the first half at the Etihad Stadium. And while Andriy Lunin has done well in his absence, Los Blancos officials will be desperate to have the Belgian goalkeeper back as soon as possible.

According to Diario AS, Courtois is expected to return next weekend for the aforementioned El Clasico showdown at the Spotify Camp Nou. Real Madrid see it as certain that their star goalkeeper will receive the medical green light in time to travel to Catalonia, although Sunday’s match with Espanyol will come too soon for him.

Courtois has been partially training with Real Madrid over the last few days, and from the start of next week, it’s expected that he will return to the group. All being well, he will be passed fit to face Barcelona, and if that does happen, he will be certain to reclaim his place in the line-up.

Courtois return is too little too late for Real Madrid

The good news for Courtois is that he will be returning to action with a number of weeks to go in the season, meaning he can get up to speed in time for this summer’s World Cup in North America. Real Madrid are also eagerly awaiting him receiving the medical green light, although they would have preferred it to happen sooner – when they were still in with a realistic chance of winning La Liga.